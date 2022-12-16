Overview

Dr. Gabriel Manzi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Manzi works at Test and practice in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.