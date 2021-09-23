See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD

Pain Medicine
23 years of experience

Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.

Dr. Lopez works at Corpus Christi Pain Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Corpus Christi Pain Medicine
    3825 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78415 (361) 225-0089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 23, 2021
    Very good Doctor and practice , great customer service and very professional. Had procedure done as out-patient, at SS Surgical Clinic, top notch, no complications. All concerns and questions were answered.
    Albert Rodriguez — Sep 23, 2021
    U Texas Hlth Sci Ctr
    Loma Londa U Med Ctr
    U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Texas A&M University
    Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez works at Corpus Christi Pain Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lopez’s profile.

    Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

