Overview

Dr. Gabriel Lopez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.



Dr. Lopez works at Corpus Christi Pain Medicine in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.