Overview

Dr. Gabriel Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll Med/TX Med Ctr|BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Bay Area Gastroenterology - St Johns in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.