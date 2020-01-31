Overview

Dr. Gabriel Lazcano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Lazcano works at Laser Eye Center Of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.