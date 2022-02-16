Dr. Gabriel Lasala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Lasala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Lasala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from National University of Cordoba Medical School|Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lakeview101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 300, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 257-7152Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lasala saved my life! bottom line. He held fast to his recommendations even when I was reluctant initially. He explained things well, and gained my trust in the first visit. He and his assistant form a solid team, and I will always reach out to them going forward. Ultimately I had heart surgery due to severe blockage he diagnosed. He visited me several times a day in the hospital during my stay. I recommended him to family members and others since being treated. He saved my life because he is a great doctor and person.
About Dr. Gabriel Lasala, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477534295
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Posadas U Med Ctr|Misericordia Med Ctr
- National University of Cordoba Medical School|Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lasala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasala has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lasala speaks Spanish.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.