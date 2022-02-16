Overview

Dr. Gabriel Lasala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from National University of Cordoba Medical School|Universidad Nacional De Cordoba, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Lasala works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lakeview in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.