Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel Lang, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Lang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2075
The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis10 Barnes West Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 747-2066
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 4 1040 N Mason Rd Bldg 1, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-1950
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gabriel Lang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437468857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
