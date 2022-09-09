Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
St. Peter's Plastic Surgery317 S Manning Blvd Ste C364, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 641-6936
-
2
Capital District Dentistry4 Palisades Dr Ste 200, Albany, NY 12205 Directions
-
3
Gabriel J. Kaufman319 S Manning Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 641-6936
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Kaufman to be extremely professional, caring and compassionate. He was always willing to take as much time as I needed to answer my questions and quell my concerns. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who requires breast cancer surgery.
About Dr. Gabriel Kaufman, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821132093
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Nassau University Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Johns Hopkins University
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kaufman speaks Spanish.
