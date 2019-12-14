Overview

Dr. Gabriel Hommel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital, Clinch Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.



Dr. Hommel works at Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC in Bristol, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.