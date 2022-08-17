See All Pediatricians in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD

Pediatrics
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Medical Group
    240 North Dr, Melbourne, FL 32934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 775-1300
  2. 2
    Steward Medical Group - WMOB 204
    240 N Wickham Rd Ste 204, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 775-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 17, 2022
    We love Dr Hernandez, he is very patient and always listens to our concerns, my kids love him! Thank you Dr Hernandez! Nosotros amamos al Dr Hernández, tiene mucha paciencia con los niños y siempre escucha nuestras preocupaciónes. Mis hijos les encanta el Dr Hernández! Gracias Dr Hernandez por ayudarme con la salud de mis hijos!
    claudia Tracy — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598730210
    Education & Certifications

    • University So Fla Affil Hosps
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

