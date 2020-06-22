Dr. Gabriel Halperin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Halperin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Halperin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Halperin works at
Locations
California Wound Healing Medical Group Inc.3612 1/2 E 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90063 Directions (323) 262-4146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a fantastic experience with him. He really helped to give me a solid diagnosis of CRPS in my right foot after a bad car accident. He was one of the first doctors who believed and validated I had this uncommon condition. He had a great sense of humor. I was really sad when he retired last month. I do like his replacement, but he had big shoes to fill. I believe Dr. Yi will be a solid replacement. I already have a good amount of trust in him. ????
About Dr. Gabriel Halperin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1881601177
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halperin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
