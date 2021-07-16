Dr. Gabriel Gruber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gruber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Gruber, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Gruber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8668
- 3 85 Woodland Rd Lowr Level, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (908) 277-8668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gruber is the most intelligent, caring and professional doctor I have ever had in my 75 years of life. My 48 year old son has the ultimate respect and admiration for Dr. Gruber, whom he saw when he was in school. I have been Dr. Gruber's patient for 40 years. In fact, he became my dermatologist when my original dermatologist retired from SMG, 40 years ago. NO ONE can EVER fill Dr. Gruber's shoes.
About Dr. Gabriel Gruber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruber.
