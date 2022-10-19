See All Allergists & Immunologists in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD

Allergy & Asthma
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD is an Allergy & Asthma Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Asthma, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Nasopharyngitis and Immunodeficiency Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center
    12959 Palms West Dr Ste 230, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 790-2258

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Pollen Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Asthma
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033102447
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp Buffalo
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Nasopharyngitis and Immunodeficiency Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

