See All Neurosurgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (34)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD
Dr. Kurt Jaeckle, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
Dr. Rabih Tawk, MD
10 (11)
View Profile
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Point Medical Group
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 460, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-4328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzales-Portillo?

    Oct 01, 2017
    I cannot say enough about Dr. Gonzales-Portillo! He is extremely kind, compassionate and a medical genius! I had a pretty complicated case of scoliosis. I’m in my 50’s and was told by an orthopedic surgeon that I was too old to be fixed. Dr. Portillo took so many factors into consideration and performed an 8 level Fusion. I cannot praise him enough! I am not on any pain medication, either! Had a minor “tweak” done in July (sac fusion) and rebounded in a few days! He is THE ONLY surgeon I trust!
    Valerie Bulger in Wesley Chapel, FL — Oct 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gonzales-Portillo to family and friends

    Dr. Gonzales-Portillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gonzales-Portillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD.

    About Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811992357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Eastern Illinois University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at St Joseph Hospital in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzales-Portillo’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzales-Portillo has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzales-Portillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales-Portillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales-Portillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzales-Portillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzales-Portillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gabriel Gonzales-Portillo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.