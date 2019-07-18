Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel Gluck, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Gluck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Gluck works at
Locations
Gabriel Gluck MD PC8702 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 361-3590Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing the Doc for 30+ years. He is one of the best!
About Dr. Gabriel Gluck, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gluck has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gluck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gluck speaks French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
