Dr. Gabriel Garcia-Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gabriel Garcia-Diaz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Garcia-Diaz works at
Merced Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.123 W North Bear Creek Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-8161
OrthoSpine Advance Health Inc.330 E Yosemite Ave # 101, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 349-8429Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Garcia and Dr Adrian are amazing!! They both actually listen to you. I have been seeing them for several years now. Every procedure has helped my quality of life undeniably. The staff is equally amazing! The front staff , the nurses and the staff in the back offices. Not only are they all so helpful but I leave in great spirits. We are all so blessed to have such two wonderful doctors here in Merced. I know I am.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184829442
- San Francisco Spine Inst
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
