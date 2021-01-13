See All Spine Surgeons in Merced, CA
Dr. Gabriel Garcia-Diaz, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Garcia-Diaz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Garcia-Diaz works at Merced Orthopedic Medical Group in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merced Orthopaedic Medical Group Inc.
    123 W North Bear Creek Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 722-8161
  2. 2
    OrthoSpine Advance Health Inc.
    330 E Yosemite Ave # 101, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 349-8429
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Los Banos
  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr Garcia and Dr Adrian are amazing!! They both actually listen to you. I have been seeing them for several years now. Every procedure has helped my quality of life undeniably. The staff is equally amazing! The front staff , the nurses and the staff in the back offices. Not only are they all so helpful but I leave in great spirits. We are all so blessed to have such two wonderful doctors here in Merced. I know I am.
    Catherine Fraguglia — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Gabriel Garcia-Diaz, MD

    Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1184829442
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • San Francisco Spine Inst
    Residency
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico, Medical Science Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Puerto Rico
