Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC1 Northwestern Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2951
Bloomfield Foot Specialists,LLC705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-2951
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He performed my emergency ankle surgery in December. I feel he has a very good bedside manner and my ankle seems to be healing properly.
About Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
- Columbia University, New York NY - BA in Biology, Political Science
