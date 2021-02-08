Overview

Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gambardella works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.