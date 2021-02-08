See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bloomfield, CT
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
13 years of experience
Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Gambardella works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC
    1 Northwestern Dr Ste 301, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (860) 243-2951
    Bloomfield Foot Specialists,LLC
    705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 201, Bloomfield, CT 06002 (860) 243-2951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hartford Hospital
  Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Feb 08, 2021
    He performed my emergency ankle surgery in December. I feel he has a very good bedside manner and my ankle seems to be healing properly.
    Kimberly — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English
    1447577309
    Education & Certifications

    Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, Philadelphia PA - D.P.M.
    Columbia University, New York NY - BA in Biology, Political Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Gambardella, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambardella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gambardella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gambardella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gambardella works at Bloomfield Foot Specialists, LLC in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gambardella’s profile.

    Dr. Gambardella has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gambardella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambardella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambardella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambardella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambardella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

