Dr. Gabriel Galofre, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Galofre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Health Sciences - Medellin, Colombia and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Galofre works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 537-5079
    Mmg Cardiology Sj3 416
    6401 Coyle Ave Ste 109, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Premier Podiatry & Orthopedics
    2110 Professional Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2017
    Dr. Galofre genuinely cares about his patients and demonstrates knowledge and professionalism. I would sincerely recommend him to anyone seeking personal, committed health care.
    — Dec 22, 2017
    About Dr. Gabriel Galofre, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659472298
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York, St. John's Episcopal Hospital
    Internship
    • Santa Maria Cardiovascular Clinic, General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Institute of Health Sciences - Medellin, Colombia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galofre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galofre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Galofre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galofre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galofre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galofre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

