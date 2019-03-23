Overview

Dr. Gabriel Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at New Hope Family Practice in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.