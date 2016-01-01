Dr. Faz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel Faz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Faz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Faz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nix Medical Center311 Camden St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 281-9800
-
2
Columbus Community Hospital4600 38th St, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 564-7118
-
3
Progressive Pulmonary Associates Pa.7003 S New Braunfels Ave Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 333-9500
-
4
Mission Trail Baptist Hospital3333 Research Plz, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 297-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faz?
About Dr. Gabriel Faz, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285936625
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faz works at
Dr. Faz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Faz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.