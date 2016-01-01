Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Edwards, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-Duluth, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Locations
- 1 400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gabriel Edwards, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
- 1578821963
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
