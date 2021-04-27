Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domenech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Del Litoral and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Domenech works at
Locations
-
1
21st Century Oncology12741 Miramar Pkwy Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 862-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Domenech?
Dr.D is a great Dr. I have been is his care for three years now!!
About Dr. Gabriel Domenech, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Creole, Italian and Spanish
- 1427043785
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Del Litoral
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF ROSARIO / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domenech has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domenech accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domenech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domenech works at
Dr. Domenech speaks Creole, Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Domenech. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domenech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domenech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domenech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.