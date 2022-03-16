Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Mid Florida Foot, Ankle, & Vein Clinic203 Kerneywood St, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 686-1641
Mid Florida Foot, Ankle, & Vein Clinic510 W Main St, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 686-1641
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
My Primary care doc referred me to Dr. Delgado for a toe problem I’ve had for years. He knew just what was going on and explained everything well. His staff was great too and I can’t praise this practice enough for exceeding my expectations! Retired here last year and Dr. Delgado and staff were so far above my expectations and what I’ve experienced before I can’t thank them enough.
About Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992776975
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Medical Center Phoenix Az
- Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida-Gainesville
