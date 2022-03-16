See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
24 years of experience
Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Delgado works at Southwest Florida Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Bartow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mid Florida Foot, Ankle, & Vein Clinic
    203 Kerneywood St, Lakeland, FL 33803
    Mid Florida Foot, Ankle, & Vein Clinic
    510 W Main St, Bartow, FL 33830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center
  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Comprehensive Vein Care Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992776975
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Luke's Medical Center Phoenix Az
    Residency
    Internship
    • Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Delgado, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delgado has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delgado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Delgado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delgado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

