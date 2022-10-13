Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Corral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Mexico - M.D. and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Frederick Health Hospital, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Locations
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center9105 Franklin Square Dr Ste 214, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 444-1392
MedStar Health Bel Air Medical Campus12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (443) 777-7631
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I has the most important experience doctor del corral bilingual doctor who is very attentive to my surgery coming up in 2023 im happy his very happy and very helpful I like the way he helps out and gives you the most important things to do before a surgery and after Thanks soon my surgery Thanks doctor corral Gabriel Del corral my best doctor for a surgery
About Dr. Gabriel Del Corral, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Microsurgery - University of Pennsylvania Health System
- General Surgery - Lankenau Medical Center, Main Line Health
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, Mexico - M.D.
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Del Corral speaks Spanish.
