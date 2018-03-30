Overview

Dr. Gabriel Dassa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Dassa works at Bronx Med Orthopedic Associates in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.