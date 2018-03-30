Dr. Gabriel Dassa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Dassa, DO
Dr. Gabriel Dassa, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Locations
Bronx Med Orthopedic Associates2772 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10455 Directions (718) 993-3536
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Dassa performed surgery on my left knee and did a great job. I'm still in the healing process. His staff at his Clifton, N.J office are AWESOME! Especially Kassandra, she's very helpful, polite and very fast with completing paperwork.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366461436
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Dr. Dassa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dassa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dassa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dassa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dassa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dassa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.