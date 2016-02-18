Dr. Currie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel Currie, MD
Dr. Gabriel Currie, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Broadway Medical Clinic4212 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 249-8787
I have been to 2 other Dermatologist with a nose problem. They both said it was okay and there is nothing wrong with it. This time it was hurting me for 3-4 days and I decided to seek another dermatologist to see. I was able to get in to the office the very next day. Dr. Currie took one look at my nose problem and did a biopsy. He told me it was the start of cancer and I will know shortly what I have to do. Dr. Currie & his staff were very friendly & nice. I recommend them.
