Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. 

Dr. Colon works at Lake Elsinore Clinica Medica Familiar in Lake Elsinore, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Elsinore Clinical Medica Familiar
    141 N Main St, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 (951) 245-7007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Vitamin D Deficiency
Overweight
Liver Damage from Alcohol

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Dec 11, 2021
    Excelente Doctor! Habla español!
    Edwin Cornier — Dec 11, 2021
    Specialties

    Internal Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1114220886
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colon works at Lake Elsinore Clinica Medica Familiar in Lake Elsinore, CA. View the full address on Dr. Colon’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

