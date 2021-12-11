Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA.
Dr. Colon works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Elsinore Clinical Medica Familiar141 N Main St, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 245-7007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colon?
Excelente Doctor! Habla español!
About Dr. Gabriel Colon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1114220886
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon works at
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.