Overview

Dr. Gabriel Colceriu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with San Carlos Apache Healthcare and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Colceriu works at DHMG East Valley Intensivists in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.