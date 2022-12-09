Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Illinois Family Medicine Corp6810 State Route 162 Ste 20, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-2835
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cardenas?
I have visited Dr Cardenas for a couple of foot issues. He listens, he diagnoses, he explains clearly what is going on, and what treatment options are available and the potential and issues of each one.
About Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043521719
Education & Certifications
- Ssm Depaul Health Center Podiatric Surgery Advanced Rearfoot/Ankle Reconstruction
- Ssm Depaul Health Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Maryville University St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cardenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cardenas speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.