Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.

Dr. Cardenas works at Southern Illinois Family Medicine Corp in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Illinois Family Medicine Corp
    6810 State Route 162 Ste 20, Maryville, IL 62062 (618) 288-2835

  Anderson Hospital

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

    AARP
    Advantra
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Essence Healthcare
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HAP Insurance
    Health Net
    HealthLink
    Humana
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 09, 2022
    I have visited Dr Cardenas for a couple of foot issues. He listens, he diagnoses, he explains clearly what is going on, and what treatment options are available and the potential and issues of each one.
    Robert0117 — Dec 09, 2022
    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    13 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1043521719
    Ssm Depaul Health Center Podiatric Surgery Advanced Rearfoot/Ankle Reconstruction
    Ssm Depaul Health Center
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Maryville University St. Louis
    Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cardenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cardenas works at Southern Illinois Family Medicine Corp in Maryville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cardenas’s profile.

    Dr. Cardenas has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cardenas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardenas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

