Overview

Dr. Gabriel Cardenas, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital.



Dr. Cardenas works at Southern Illinois Family Medicine Corp in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.