Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Evangelical University of El Salvador|Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Advanced Specialty Center455 School St Ste 10, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4099
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arevalo was the emergency surgeon on call when i was admitted to the hospital. Was very kind and explained everything that was going to happen well. Follow up visit in his office was smooth and he did a good job going through next steps.
About Dr. Gabriel Arevalo, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1437415494
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University|University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center / Case Western Reserve University
- St Vincent Hosp & Med Ctr|St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis - Robotic Surgery
- St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis
- Evangelical University of El Salvador|Universidad Evangelica De El Salvador
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arevalo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arevalo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arevalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arevalo speaks Spanish.
184 patients have reviewed Dr. Arevalo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arevalo.
