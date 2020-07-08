Overview

Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.