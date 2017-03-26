See All General Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Akopian works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 397-5000
    Gabriel Akopian, M.D.
    10 Congress St Ste 300, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 310-4070
    Huntington Colorectal Surgeons
    686 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 397-5896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fistula
Incisional Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 26, 2017
    My experience with Dr. Akopian was just right! He's knowledgeable, competent, professional and reassuring. For such sensitive and potentially embarrassing conditions that one would visit such a doctor for, Dr. Akopian's bedside manner is perfect -- both matter-of-fact and reassuring, normalizing something that many would be reluctant to talk about. I'm very grateful for being referred to Dr. Akopian.
    los angeles, ca — Mar 26, 2017
    About Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1326074535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Residency
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabriel Akopian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akopian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akopian works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Akopian’s profile.

    Dr. Akopian has seen patients for Anal Fistula and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akopian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Akopian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akopian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akopian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akopian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

