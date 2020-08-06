Overview

Dr. Gabriel Agbim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Agbim works at Eastern Pediatrics PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.