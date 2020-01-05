Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD
Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from J W Goethe U, Frankfurt and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery225 E Wood St Ste G, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Winkler came forward and assumed responsibility for my fathers care when others were doing nothing. He was professional, knowledgeable, and more importantly showed kindness when explaining my fathers plan of care and keeping our family updated with any health changes. I truly believe he is the reason my father is still alive and progressing through his recovery. We appreciate his talents more then we can ever express. Thank you.
About Dr. Gabor Winkler, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1558362970
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hosp
- Temple Univ
- J W Goethe U, Frankfurt
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winkler speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.
