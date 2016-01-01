Dr. Gabor Szalai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szalai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabor Szalai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gabor Szalai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Col of Med|The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
Dr. Szalai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1521 S Staples St Ste 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3145
-
2
Cardiology Associates7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 112, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 268-3146
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szalai?
About Dr. Gabor Szalai, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194992818
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med|The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szalai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szalai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szalai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szalai works at
Dr. Szalai has seen patients for Hypotension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szalai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szalai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szalai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szalai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szalai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.