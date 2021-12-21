See All Oncologists in Laguna Beach, CA
Dr. Gabor Kovacs, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gabor Kovacs, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. 

Dr. Kovacs works at Gabor Kovacs MD A Medical Corp. in Laguna Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabor Kovacs MD A Medical Corp.
    31852 Coast Hwy Ste 305, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Several visits now, and Dr. Gabor is always attentive and professional. That he has an oncology specialty comes in handy if you happen to have cancer, but as a general practitioner also knowledgeable and helpful.
    — Dec 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gabor Kovacs, MD
    About Dr. Gabor Kovacs, MD

    Medical Oncology
    English
    NPI Number
    1215081575
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gabor Kovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovacs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kovacs works at Gabor Kovacs MD A Medical Corp. in Laguna Beach, CA.

    Dr. Kovacs has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

