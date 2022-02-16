Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodnar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD
Overview
Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Bodnar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gabor Bodnar DMD PA4640 N Federal Hwy Ste E, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 284-1894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodnar?
In the ten years of being a patient of Dr. Bodnar, everything has remained consistent: Dr. Bodnar is an outstanding dentist who takes the time to respond to individual needs, he is very knowledgeable about his field, and is truly caring. His staff is also very professional and courteous. Both my wife and I can highly recommend him. Dr. Bodnar is the best!
About Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1881745099
Education & Certifications
- Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodnar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodnar works at
Dr. Bodnar speaks Hungarian.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodnar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodnar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodnar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodnar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.