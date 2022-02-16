See All General Dentists in Ft Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD

Dentistry
5 (116)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Bodnar works at Gabor Bodnar DMD PA in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gabor Bodnar DMD PA
    4640 N Federal Hwy Ste E, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 284-1894
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 116 ratings
Patient Ratings (116)
5 Star
(111)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 16, 2022
In the ten years of being a patient of Dr. Bodnar, everything has remained consistent: Dr. Bodnar is an outstanding dentist who takes the time to respond to individual needs, he is very knowledgeable about his field, and is truly caring. His staff is also very professional and courteous. Both my wife and I can highly recommend him. Dr. Bodnar is the best!
Gezi — Feb 16, 2022
Photo: Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD
About Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hungarian
NPI Number
  • 1881745099
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gabor Bodnar, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodnar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bodnar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bodnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bodnar works at Gabor Bodnar DMD PA in Ft Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bodnar’s profile.

116 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodnar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodnar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodnar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodnar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

