Dr. Ga Grace Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Simi Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group1147 Red Tail Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Grace Lee and the whole staff are just wonderful! Clean, beautiful office. They listen to you and take their time. I am a mother of 2 and have a baby on the way. My kids are much older and I am now 37. She has been so thorough and helpful with everything. I love that you can reach them anytime for any little question or concern, I highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1497918254
- Albany Med Coll
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.