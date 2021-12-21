Overview

Dr. Ga Grace Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Lee works at Simi Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.