See All Podiatrists in Commerce Township, MI
Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM

Podiatry
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Shanahan IV works at Lakes Foot & Ankle Associates in Commerce Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
Dr. Ryon Wiska, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakes Foot and Ankle Associates
    9640 Commerce Rd Ste 102, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 360-3888
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shanahan IV?

    Feb 17, 2021
    I have seen many Podiatrist .Dr. Shanahan and his team are the best! My foot is the best it's been in years! Thank you all very much.
    Jennifer — Feb 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shanahan IV to family and friends

    Dr. Shanahan IV's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shanahan IV

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM.

    About Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003818907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kern Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanahan IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shanahan IV has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shanahan IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shanahan IV works at Lakes Foot & Ankle Associates in Commerce Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shanahan IV’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanahan IV. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanahan IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanahan IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanahan IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. G Shanahan IV, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.