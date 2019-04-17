Dr. Guillermo Davila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guillermo Davila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guillermo Davila, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Davila works at
Locations
-
1
Oakridge Ambulatory Surgery1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davila?
Highly recommend. Great surgeon. Great bedside manner. Caring. Love his staff at Holy Cross.
About Dr. Guillermo Davila, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1598727034
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davila works at
Dr. Davila has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Davila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.