Overview

Dr. G Thomas Budd, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Budd works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.