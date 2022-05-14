Dr. G Richmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Richmond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. G Richmond, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
University Consultants in Allergy & Immunology1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (630) 724-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:15am - 6:00pm
Rush Allergy & Immunology - Chicago2011 York Rd Ste 2000A, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (312) 942-6296
Rush Sinus, Allergy and Asthma Center1611 W Harrison St Ste 173, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6296
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richmond is very knowledgeable and an excellent listener. He is always caring and concerned. I am grateful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. G Richmond, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Simpson College
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
