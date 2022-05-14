Overview

Dr. G Richmond, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Richmond works at Rush Allergy & Immunology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.