Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Liverpool and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge works at
Locations
-
1
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 298-7777
-
2
Satellite Location140 N Litchfield Rd Ste 140, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions (602) 298-7777
-
3
Phoenix Heart Pllc5859 W Talavi Blvd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 298-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge?
My husband and I both likeDr Gomes and want to keep her as our Dr we have to change to Banner Advantage Plus and pray Phoenix Heart gets add to the Banner Service.
About Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Sinhala and Spanish
- 1235325507
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Liverpool
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge works at
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge speaks Sinhala and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.