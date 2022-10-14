Overview

Dr. G Reshmaal Gomes Cumaranatunge, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Liverpool and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Gomes Cumaranatunge works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.