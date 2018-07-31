See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Matherne works at University Of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Culpeper, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Virginia Medical Center
    1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-9119
  2. 2
    Primary Care Center
    2955 Ivy 250 303 Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 980-6555
  3. 3
    Primary Care Center
    1221 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-5348
  4. 4
    UVA Children's Hospital Battle Building, Charlottesville VA
    1204 W Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-0123
  5. 5
    UVA Surgical Services
    541 Sunset Ln, Culpeper, VA 22701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 829-1919

Hospital Affiliations
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease - Ptosis - Hypodontia - Craniosynostosis Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2018
    Jul 31, 2018
We visited Dr. Matherne with our 11 year-old daughter today. He was excellent from the moment he came in the room. Very upbeat, and friendly. He spoke directly to both me and my wife as well as to my daughter. He obviously wanted us all to feel included in the appointment and understand what was going on. He thoroughly explained the situation, gave us options, as well as his opinion. He was both very friendly and the consummate professional. I strongly recommend him.
    Larry in Charlottesville, VA — Jul 31, 2018
    Photo: Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD
    About Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679642201
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ia Hosps/Clins
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma - Pediatric Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. G Paul Matherne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Matherne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matherne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Matherne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matherne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matherne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

