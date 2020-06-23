Dr. G Hunt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Hunt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. G Hunt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Hunt works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoLinks4450 E Fletcher Ave Ste C, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 336-5237Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
OrthoLinks Orthopedics and Rehabilitation4500 E Fletcher Ave Ste C, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 279-6683
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
Thanks to Dr.s Kohari, Hunt; and the King of Neufit: Corey, for taking great care of me. Through consultation, surgery, and therapy I'm on way to a better knee!!!
About Dr. G Hunt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376743252
Education & Certifications
- Bone & Joint at Saint Anthony Hospital
- Saint Anthony Hospital
- Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
- PIKEVILLE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunt works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.