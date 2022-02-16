Dr. G Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. G Green, MD
Overview
Dr. G Green, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health739 Irving Ave Ste 640, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-6255
-
2
Internal Medicine750 E Adams St Ste 8141, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Green performed a open heart operation to repair ascending aortic aneurysm. Replacing aortic calve and bypass. I was up walking the hallways the next day. He is a great surgeon. I would highly recommend him and upstate hospital
About Dr. G Green, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780682336
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Stanford University Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Mitral Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
