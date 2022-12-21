Overview

Dr. G Clay Baynham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Baynham works at Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.