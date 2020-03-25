Overview

Dr. George Bigley Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bigley Jr works at Steven L Recchia MD Ltd in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.