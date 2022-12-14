Dr. Fuxiang Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fuxiang Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Fuxiang Zhang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Taylor22395 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (734) 324-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
Cataract removal and replacement lens, knew I was in good hands
About Dr. Fuxiang Zhang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558421966
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Center University Mich
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Stye, Glaucoma and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.