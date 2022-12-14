Overview

Dr. Fuxiang Zhang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Taylor, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Taylor in Taylor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Glaucoma and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.