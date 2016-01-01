Overview

Dr. Fusun Gokmen Fowler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gokmen Fowler works at Eye Health Vision Center in North Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Taunton, MA and Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Astigmatism and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.