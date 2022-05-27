Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furqan Raja, MD
Overview
Dr. Furqan Raja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Raja works at
Locations
Boris Khariton MD PC70 Jungermann Cir Ste 405, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 720-0310
Satellite Office1534 W Meyer Rd, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 720-0310
St Charles County Dialysis Center335 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 970-3730
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raja and his staff are awesome! He is very attentive and very knowledgeable. He explains things in a very understanding way! I have had kidney disease for many years and he is the best nephrologist I have ever had. Kudos to Dr. Raja!!
About Dr. Furqan Raja, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1013973213
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
